Navy serviceman and shooting coach under investigation in Pattaya M4 weapons case

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai police have detained a firearms instructor and a Royal Thai Navy serviceman for questioning after investigators uncovered alleged links to the sale of M4 assault rifles to a Chinese suspect arrested with military-grade weapons and C4 explosives in Chonburi province, May 9. Authorities are continuing to expand the investigation following the discovery of a weapons cache at a property in Huay Yai, Banglamung district, near Pattaya. According to investigators, the suspects allegedly supplied M4 rifles to the Chinese national for approximately 200,000 baht per weapon.

Police identified the two men being questioned as a shooting instructor named only as Kachen and Chief Petty Officer First Class Methee, a serviceman attached to the Royal Thai Navy.







Initial investigations indicate the firearms instructor allegedly arranged the purchase of the weapon from the navy serviceman before it was later transferred to the Chinese suspect.

Authorities are now examining financial transactions, communications records, and connections between all individuals involved to determine whether a wider illegal arms trafficking network may be operating in the Pattaya and Chonburi area. Both men were reportedly taken for further questioning at Na Jomtien Police Station as police continue widening the investigation into the seized military-grade weapons and explosives. (Photo from Khao Sod)

















































