Netizens demand justice for Pattaya theft victim

Netizens are calling on a man who scooped up 3,000 baht dropped by a Pattaya mother to return the cash.

Khemachat Kaveerattavorn, owner of Nattakarn Gold Shop on Soi Siam Country Club, posted security camera video showing an unidentified man picking up the cash dropped unknowingly by the unnamed woman who had just pawned a half-satang ring for 3,000 baht. He didn’t give the cash back and instead jumped in his car and sped off.







The woman didn’t realize the cash was gone until she went to the Klung Ya pharmacy 50 meters away. Drugstore owner Lalada Pongsiri, 34, said the woman had come in to purchase a pacifier for her 4-month-old baby. When she realized she’d dropped the cash, she asked to see the CCTV video there and at the gold shop.





The victim dismissed advice to report the incident to police, saying she was embarrassed and didn’t want to be in the public eye. But Khemachat posted the video to a Facebook page anyway, drawing the ire of keyboard warriors who condemned the thief and called on him to return the cash.





























