MP demands Pattaya street repairs

By Pattaya Mail
A Chonburi MP is demanding Nongprue Subdistrict repair long-broken East Pattaya sewer covers.

Winnar Takee and his assistants inspected Soi Chaiyapornwithi 33 near Nongyai Temple June 11 to see the broken and dilapidated covers themselves after constituents complained that they’ve been broken for ages and never repaired by Nongprue engineers.



Spanning 300 meters, the open sewers have been the source of numerous accidents, residents complained.

The Chonburi Area 7 MP demanded Nongprue get to work fixing the road or he would take the matter to his House of Representatives committee.

Residents complained the broken and dilapidated covers have been broken for ages, going unrepaired by Nongprue engineers.









