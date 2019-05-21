Neglect blamed for broken Najomtien sewage pumps

Broken pumps caused the sewage spill that blackened a Sattahip District beach, Najomtien officials said.

The filter is part of a 124-million-baht project built by the subdistrict to connect its sewer lines to Pattaya’s waste-processing plants. But the system was neglected for a year and broke down and its warranty expires next month.

Sattahip District Chief Anucha Intasorn said at a May 19 meeting that the sewage spill had cleared after stinking up a Moo 1 village beachfront for three days.

Najomtien Mayor Sompong Sainapa said the sewage came from homes and businesses and backed up in pipes and was pushed out when rain filled the sewers.

While the project completed in 2017 included pumps along with sewage lines and drains, they’ve never been used to push the sewage to Pattaya. The neglect caused the machinery to deteriorate and when they were finally turned on, they broke.

Repairs and regular maintenance were ordered to be completed by May 21 with weekly maintenance.