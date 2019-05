Workers with equipment and trucks split into three groups and fanned out across the city May 17, working on roadsides along the railway-parallel road, Sukhumvit sois 29 and 52, and in front of Aksorn Thepprasit School.

Another group emptied trash bins at Wat Chaimongkol Market, cleaned an artificial reef for the Jomtien Fishery group, and cleaned the Central Road bypass tunnel.

The third group cleaned Soi Welcome, in front of the Marine Disaster Prevention Center, and at Bali Hai Pier.