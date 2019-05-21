Pattaya preps sewers for rainy season

Pattaya workers cleaned up sewers and sucked out drainage pipes to prepare for rainy season.

A box culvert was laid on the east side of the railway-parallel road at Soi Nong Krabok, a sidewalk sewer cover leveled on Thepprasit Soi 11, and pipes dredged under Second Road from Central Road to the Dolphin Roundabout.

Clogged pipes on Pratamnak Soi 4, Walking Street and Sukhumvit Road in front of the Father Ray Foundation were unclogged.

Workers also repaired a leaking water pipe on Soi Kasetsin and drain covers replaced on Jomtien Soi 5, Jomtien Beach Road and Thepprasit Soi 7.