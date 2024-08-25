Navy successfully cleans up Bang Saray oil slick, fishermen relieved

BANG SARAY, Thailand – The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center (MECC) reported that an oil slick stretching from Koh Khram to Bang Saray was discovered near Bang Saray in Sattahip District. In response, MECC Region 1 requested both aerial and naval support. The First Naval Area Command promptly deployed a transport helicopter for aerial surveillance and dispatched the HTMS Tachai, with support from the HTMS Lipe of the Royal Thai Fleet’s Frigate Squadron, to initiate clean-up operations.









The naval crew determined the substance was not crude or fuel oil as initially feared, but rather used engine lubricant mixed with bilge water, likely illegally discharged from a ship. Given the shallow water conditions, traditional clean up methods like chemical dispersants or oil containment booms were unsuitable. Instead, the naval crew used high-pressure seawater jets and ship propellers to agitate the water, breaking up the slick and allowing it to naturally dissolve.

The operation continued until sunset, by which time the oil slick had largely dissipated. On the morning of August 23, a Type 1 Anti-Submarine Helicopter conducted further surveillance, confirming that the slick had thinned into a clear film, which was expected to naturally dissipate under the effects of sunlight, wind, and waves.

Local authorities, including the Bang Saray Sub-district Municipality and representatives from the local tourism industry, joined naval efforts to assess and contain the spill. The Marine Department also deployed vessels to inspect the area and placed booms along the shoreline to prevent any remaining oil from reaching the coast.







Rattanawalee Kongsanoh, President of the Bang Saray Fishermen Group, expressed concern about the spill’s potential impact on the local marine ecosystem and tourism. She warned that if the oil reached the beach, it could harm marine life and damage natural resources. However, she praised the coordinated efforts of government agencies in addressing the situation and expressed hope that the cleanup would minimize any adverse effects.

Officials have reassured residents and tourists that the spill is under control, with cleanup efforts expected to be completed by the end of the day. The swift and coordinated response by the First Naval Area Command and local authorities has been crucial in mitigating the spill’s environmental impact.





































