George Wilson shares life stories at Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – In an inspiring session at the Pattaya City Expats Club on August 21, Member George Wilson captivated the audience with tales from his recently written book, a collection of life experiences spanning over seven decades. Encouraged by his daughter and facilitated by the StoryWorth App, George embarked on a year-long journey of introspection and storytelling, resulting in a 342-page memoir titled “Sane vs. Insane”.









George’s talk delved into the process facilitated by StoryWorth, which provided weekly writing prompts paired with personal photographs, helping him stay organized and engaged. Despite challenges, such as switching from an iPad to an iPhone due to battery issues and the strain on his eyesight, his determination saw him through the completion of his book.

The audience was treated to humorous and adventurous anecdotes, including an encounter with a “dunny man” in Australia and a cross-country bus trip where he spent much of the time on the top getting a sun (burn) tan. These stories, among others, added a personal flavor to his talk and highlighted the richness of his experiences.

George’s daughter and sister played pivotal roles in editing the book, which was meticulously checked for issues by StoryWorth. The final product boasts 52 chapters, encapsulating a lifetime of memories and wisdom. Concluding his talk, George encouraged everyone to document their life stories, emphasizing the importance of preserving memories and sharing them with loved ones. His journey stands as a testament to the value of reflection and the power of storytelling.





After the presentation, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events. This was followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. To view the video of George’s presentation, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZtM-1TPUW4.





































