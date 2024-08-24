Foreign media take study tour in Pattaya, highlighting the city’s potential as film industry hub

PATTAYA, Thailand – 25 foreign media members from various countries, such as Singapore, Germany, France, India, Vietnam, Japan, and Russia, took on a tour of Pattaya’s scenic coastal areas, including a boat trip to Koh Ped and an exploration of the Royally Initiated Siri Charoenwat Forest Plantation Project on 23 August.

They learned how the plantation project was undertaken to protect the forest and made foliage-encouraging “EM balls.”







These activities offered a glimpse of Pattaya’s environmental initiatives and natural beauty, which complement its aspirations to become a film industry capital.

This visit is part of a two-day press briefing and study tour in Pattaya, Chonburi Province, on 22-23 August 2024, organized by the Government Public Relations Department (PRD).













































