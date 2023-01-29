Municipality donates hospital bed to paralyzed man in East Pattaya

Nongprue subdistrict officials brought a hospital bed to a poor family whose house was recently demolished.

Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saen-ngam, subdistrict council members and social workers delivered the bed to Jom Seetaeng, 63, in an East Pattaya public housing complex on Mamuang Songton Soi 3 Jan. 25.







Jom, who is paralyzed, and his wife, Buakai Sae-Tae, had been living in a house that encroached on Nongprue High School property. The house was demolished, forcing the couple into public housing.

Buakai said the couple is too poor to find new housing and she can’t work as she has to take care of Jom.







Wanchai gave the family a week’s worth of food and supplies and promised to help raise more support funds. Jom can use the hospital bed as long as he needs it. It then will be returned to the subdistrict.

































