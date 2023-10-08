National disaster symposium yields unified approach for crisis management

PATTAYA, Thailand – A meeting convened at the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, chaired by Anutin Chanvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, marking a significant step towards bolstering disaster preparedness and response strategies. The symposium, conducted through online teleconferencing on Oct 2, connected governors from 42 provinces across the nation.







Thawatchai Srithong, Governor of Chonburi together with Dep. Gov. Naris Niramaiwong and relevant regional officials were also present in the virtual discussions, reinforcing the commitment to disaster management in the region.

Minister Anutin stressed the immediate need for robust disaster response systems in every locality, urging provinces to promptly declare disaster zones. The emphasis was on fostering synchronized efforts in disaster management. The Ministry of Public Health pledged unwavering support to all provinces during times of crises.

Highlighting the importance for effective collaborations, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin urged provinces to engage with all relevant sectors proactively. The focus was on preventing disasters through efficient traffic management during floods and ensuring the well-being of affected residents. This comprehensive approach included providing shelter, organizing evacuations, and supplying essential provisions like food, clean water, and medical services.







Mobile medical units were identified for rapid deployment to assist the affected population. The symposium concluded with a unified commitment to building resilient disaster response mechanisms and fostering cooperative measures among provinces and relevant sectors nationwide.





















