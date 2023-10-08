Pattaya tourism grapples with fallout from Bangkok mass shootings

PATTAYA, Thailand, Oct 6 – The Association of Chonburi Attractions addressed the aftermath of a recent mass shooting incident, particularly its impact on the tourism industry. The gathering focused on crucial discussions surrounding the Chinese tourist market, crisis management, and featured insights from key industry figures.







Prominent attendees at the assembly at the Long Beach Hotel included Wasan Temsiriphong, Chairman of the Association of Chonburi Attractions, Thitipat Sriranatsrikul, Advisor to the Association, Sanphet Suphabuansathien, Chairman of the Thai Hotel Association (Eastern Region) Thanet Supornsahasrungsi, and Ampai Sakdanukuljit Sliwinski, overseeing tourism and sports in Chonburi Province, alongside association members.







The meeting centered on the repercussions of a recent shooting incident at the Siam Paragon Mall in Bangkok, resulting in two casualties, including a Chinese tourist. This incident sparked concerns about tourist confidence in various markets, notably Russian, Indian, Korean, Vietnamese, and especially the Chinese. Despite Thailand’s active promotion of tourism, including free visas for Chinese tourists, negative media coverage, particularly in Chinese media, has impacted Thailand’s image as a tourist destination.







Dr. Adith Chairattananont, Secretary-General of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), disclosed that before the general election, Thailand welcomed 6,000 to 7,000 Chinese tourists monthly. This surged to 17,000 after the government introduced the free visa policy on September 25, set to continue until February 29 next year. The policy aimed to simplify visa processes, addressing complexities faced by Chinese tourists.







However, the recent incident prompted a call for collaboration within the Thai tourism industry. Suggestions included employing a crisis management model to support those affected. While a fund was previously established to aid tourists in cases of loss, offering 1 million baht per tourist, no action has been taken so far. The affected mall has stepped in, providing immediate financial assistance of 2 million baht to each victim’s family.







The incident’s impact on the future influx of Chinese tourists remains uncertain, especially during the Chinese National Day holidays last week. The industry will closely monitor flight cancellations and travel trends in the coming days.





















