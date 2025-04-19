Naklua Wan Lai Festival 2025 bursts to life with culture, beauty, and global flair

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Naklua Wan Lai Festival 2025 at the multipurpose plaza under the Bodhi Tree in Naklua came alive with vibrant celebration, cultural pride, and international charm. The event was presided over by Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, with Banglamung District Chief Patcharapach Sritanyanon, city executives, council members, government officials, honored guests, and a large crowd of locals and tourists in attendance.

Adding a touch of global glamour, international beauty queens from the Miss World pageant joined in the festivities, participating in various activities and enhancing the Thai New Year celebration with their elegance and enthusiasm.







The Naklua Wan Lai Festival is a cherished local tradition that follows the nationwide Songkran Festival (April 13). It aims to preserve local wisdom, Thai cultural heritage, and promote sustainable tourism.

Morning activities kicked off with a traditional almsgiving ceremony, followed by Buddha image bathing rituals, water-pouring blessings for elders, and presentation of tokens of respect to the elderly—emphasizing gratitude and community ties.



The highlight of the day was the grand floral float procession, carrying sacred Buddha relics through the streets of Naklua. Locals and tourists alike joined in to respectfully sprinkle water and receive blessings, ushering in the Thai New Year with joy and spirituality.

Pattaya City continues to position the Wan Lai Festival as a model of “living culture”, reflecting both community values and economic potential. With its growing popularity and international participation, the city aims to elevate this unique tradition to a global stage, blending meaningful celebration with tourism and cultural diplomacy.







































