Pattaya Mayor and Regional Police Chiefs unite to strengthen safety measures for Wan Lai Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomed Pol. Lt. Gen. Yingyos Thepjamnong, Commissioner of Region 2 Provincial Police, during an official visit to inspect security measures ahead of the Wan Lai Pattaya–Naklua Festival.

The delegation also included Pol. Col. Patikorn Sornchai, Deputy Chief of Chonburi Provincial Police, Pol. Col. Anek Sarathongyu, Chief of Pattaya City Police Station, along with teams from Region 2 Police, Chonburi Provincial Police, and Pattaya Police Station.







The visit focused on reviewing the city’s preparedness to ensure the safety of both residents and tourists during the festive celebrations on April 18–19. Mayor Poramet also showcased Pattaya’s modern and efficient national ID card services, which drew positive attention from the visiting delegation.

Following the discussions, Mayor Poramet led the delegation to observe the city’s Command & Control Room on the 2nd floor of City Hall. This center oversees Pattaya’s extensive CCTV network, which monitors key areas to ensure safety and rapid response during the festival. The team received briefings from the Office of Strategy and Budget and related staff, reinforcing collaborative efforts to maintain a secure environment throughout the holiday period.

































