Pattaya’s Wan Lai Festival set for Songkran finale — Expect splashy crowds, road closures, and heat

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is preparing for the climax of its Songkran festivities with the highly anticipated Wan Lai Festival taking place on Saturday, April 19. The event promises a day filled with cultural richness, community spirit, and vibrant celebrations, drawing both local residents and tourists to mark the end of the Thai New Year in true Pattaya style.

The day will begin with traditional morning ceremonies at Wat Chai Mongkol in South Pattaya. Religious rites, including alms-giving to monks, the ceremonial bathing of Buddha images, and blessings for the elderly, will highlight the spiritual significance of Songkran. Community members will also take part in time-honored customs such as water-pouring rituals and traditional performances, fostering a sense of unity across generations.







As the day progresses, the energy shifts toward Pattaya Beach Road, which will become the epicenter of water festivities. From the afternoon into the evening, the beachside strip will transform into a massive splash zone with lively parades, stage performances, and non-stop water fights that attract visitors from around the globe. The event has become a signature spectacle for Pattaya, combining elements of Thai heritage with modern entertainment to create a uniquely festive atmosphere.

In anticipation of large crowds, Pattaya City Police have announced major traffic measures to ensure public safety. Beach Road will be closed to all vehicles from 3:00 p.m. until midnight. Traffic restrictions will also impact surrounding areas including North, Central, and South Pattaya, with detours and one-way systems in place to accommodate the influx of pedestrians. Drivers are strongly advised to avoid the beach zone and opt for alternate routes during these hours.

Authorities have also issued reminders regarding public conduct and safety regulations. The use of high-pressure PVC water guns and talcum powder is strictly prohibited. Alcohol consumption in designated water-play areas is banned, and street vending on sidewalks without permits will not be allowed. Participants are encouraged to enjoy the festivities respectfully, dress appropriately, and look out for one another to maintain a safe and joyous environment for all.

Weather forecasts indicate that Pattaya may see some morning thunderstorms on April 19, but clearer skies are expected by the afternoon. With temperatures ranging from 27 to 32 degrees Celsius, festivalgoers are advised to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen throughout the day.



Pattaya City Hall has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the Wan Lai Festival as a model of living Thai culture that balances tradition with international tourism appeal. With growing numbers of visitors returning to the city, this year’s celebration is expected to be one of the most memorable in recent years.

Real-time updates, traffic alerts, and festival highlights will be shared by Pattaya authorities and local media throughout the day. Visitors are encouraged to follow official announcements to make the most of the event while staying informed and safe.







































