Naklua crackdown uncovers illegal foreign workers in fishing industry

PATTAYA, Thailand – A comprehensive crackdown on illegal foreign labour in the fishing industry was carried out in Pattaya on September 16, involving over 50 officers who targeted key areas including Naklua Long Bridge and Banglamung Canal. The operation, driven by concerns from local fishermen about job competition, led to the discovery of several undocumented foreign workers from Myanmar and Cambodia.

Natthapong Wannapat of the Provincial Fisheries Office stated that the inspection was initiated in response to complaints from local fishermen who reported unfair competition for fishing jobs. The operation aimed to address these concerns and ensure compliance with legal employment regulations.







Pol. Capt. Ingkwat Kriengsinkulyot of the Immigration Department confirmed that 18 foreign workers were scrutinized during the operation. Among them, those with valid documentation were found to be employed legally, while several others were identified as undocumented.

Capt. Pinai Jinchai highlighted the dual focus of the operation on both illegal fishing and human trafficking. He emphasized the importance of vigilance and staying informed about maritime weather conditions. Fishermen were advised to monitor weather warnings and to contact the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center at 1465 in case of emergencies.





































