Tourists rescued after boat sinks near Koh Joon, off Pattaya coast

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 15, two tourists were rescued after being stranded at sea for over four hours when their boat sank near Koh Joon, off the Pattaya-Naklua coast. The men, identified as Chakrapan, 35, and Sumit, 45, were brought ashore conscious and exhausted. After receiving on-site first aid, both declined further medical treatment.







According to Chakrapan, the pair had set out on a fishing trip aboard an 18-foot fibre boat when an unexpected storm caused the vessel to capsize. Using a water bottle from the boat’s storage, they managed to stay afloat and drifted several kilometres toward the shore.

Udomsak Veerasuk, 47, a local resident, spotted the two men waving for help in rough waters and quickly brought them to safety before contacting the marine rescue units. Both tourists are now safe, and their sunken boat was later located and salvaged.





































