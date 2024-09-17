Jomtien’s Old Man and the Sea: The Blue Crab Legacy

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the small fishing village of Najomtien, life hums along in rhythm with the tides. At the heart of this coastal community is Seree Rungchao, a 66-year-old seafood trader who has built a business around the region’s most prized catch – the blue swimmer crab. Each morning, Seree and his wife set up their modest operation, sorting hundreds of kilograms of crabs brought in by local fishermen, and preparing them for eager buyers from both Pattaya and Najomtien.

Seree, a fisherman by tradition, spent much of his life on the water, chasing after crabs, mantis shrimp, fish, and other marine life since the age of 15. But after years at sea, he transitioned to the crab wholesale business, a decision driven by the changing tides – both literal and economic. “The waters were rich when I started,” Seree reflects. “We never had to go far to fill the boat. Now, we have to venture 7 to 10 nautical miles offshore and stay overnight just to get a decent haul.”







Now, instead of setting out with nets, Seree buys between 200 and 300 kilograms of crabs daily from the very fishermen he once sailed alongside. The price of each crab depends on its size, ranging from 180 to 440 baht per kilogram. The small and medium crabs fetch lower prices, while the larger, meatier ones are highly sought after by restaurants and seafood enthusiasts.

The months of August and September are a critical period for Seree’s business. The crabs are at their peak, fully matured and teeming in the coastal waters. But the rainy season also brings strong winds, which make fishing more treacherous and affect the supply. Seree adapts, as he has for decades, finding ways to keep his business thriving despite the weather’s unpredictability.







His family has been in the crab trading business for over 19 years, and they’ve built a reputation for offering high-quality, fresh seafood at reasonable prices. What doesn’t sell is quickly processed; Seree extracts the meat from the unsold crabs and supplies local restaurants, ensuring that nothing goes to waste.

Though the industry has changed, Seree’s connection to the sea remains steadfast. “It’s harder now, but this is what I know. The sea has always been part of our family,” he says with a smile, his hands deftly sorting the day’s catch.

For locals and tourists alike, Seree Rungchao is a symbol of the resilience of Pattaya’s fishing community, where traditions endure even in the face of modern challenges. For those interested in purchasing fresh seafood directly from Seree, he can be contacted at 063-341 1202.















































