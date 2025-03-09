Pattaya Police launch major drug bust, arrest prominent dealer amid ongoing customer calls

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Drug Suppression Unit officers along with local police and administration executed a surprise raid on Jomtien Beach. The operation targeted drug dealers in the area, and the authorities swiftly apprehended a prominent dealer, 39-year-old Yutthana, who was found with 241 methamphetamine pills and 8,000 Baht in cash. Yutthana has a criminal history, with over 10 previous drug-related arrests.

The police operation, which followed the “Clean Sweep” initiative to rid the area of illicit drugs, saw officers storming the Jomtien Soi 2 and Soi 3 areas. The swift response left drug dealers and users scrambling to escape, some even attempting to scale walls to flee. However, the authorities managed to cordon off the area and arrest the suspects.







To further expose the dealer’s operations, undercover officers placed a bait purchase, leading to the arrest of Yutthana. What stood out during the raid was the number of calls the dealer received from customers, continuing to order drugs even as he was being taken into custody.

Authorities were overwhelmed with incoming calls, underscoring the persistent demand for illegal substances.

As a result of the operation, two drug dealers and 12 drug users were arrested. They have been transferred to the Pattaya Police Station for legal processing, as authorities intensify their efforts to combat drug crimes in the area.



































