Mystery accident on Highway 331, driver refuses medical assistance

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 14, a black Mazda 2 sedan mysteriously veered off the Highway 33, the Rayong-Korat Road in Huay Yai, near Pattaya. The vehicle overturned and finally came to a stop after colliding with a large tree, leaving the car severely damaged.







Rescue teams arrived at the scene, where they found the driver, a man approximately 30 years old with a military-style haircut, still seated inside the vehicle. Despite the apparent severity of the accident, the driver refused to exit the car. It wasn’t until a friend arrived at the scene that he was persuaded to leave, with the assistance of rescue personnel.

In a puzzling decision, the driver declined to be taken to the hospital, despite the potential risk of injury. There were no witnesses to the accident, and it was only discovered by a passer-by who noticed the car lying motionless on the roadside and quickly alerted rescue services. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, as the cause remains unclear.



































