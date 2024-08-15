Mystery accident on Highway 331, driver refuses medical assistance

By Pattaya Mail
0
107
Rescue teams attend to a dazed man sitting on the roadside after his vehicle veered off the highway. The man, visibly shaken, was pulled from the wreckage by first responders.

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 14, a black Mazda 2 sedan mysteriously veered off the Highway 33, the Rayong-Korat Road in Huay Yai, near Pattaya. The vehicle overturned and finally came to a stop after colliding with a large tree, leaving the car severely damaged.



Rescue teams arrived at the scene, where they found the driver, a man approximately 30 years old with a military-style haircut, still seated inside the vehicle. Despite the apparent severity of the accident, the driver refused to exit the car. It wasn’t until a friend arrived at the scene that he was persuaded to leave, with the assistance of rescue personnel.

In a puzzling decision, the driver declined to be taken to the hospital, despite the potential risk of injury. There were no witnesses to the accident, and it was only discovered by a passer-by who noticed the car lying motionless on the roadside and quickly alerted rescue services. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, as the cause remains unclear.
















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR