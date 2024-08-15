Hong Kong revisited with a first-time flyer

Just back from a three-nights stay in Hong Kong with my live-in companion M. After all, M makes up a happy trio who abide together, mostly in harmony, in Thailand’s favorite beach resort. Thai-born M is now 47, having the edge over my 73 years, but his previous international travel experience had been limited to a bumpy minibus journey in Cambodia.

Even though Bangkok airport was a first for him, he took to it like a duck to water: straight through customs and immigration with barely a nudge from me. New passport presented, photo and fingerprints taken and no alarm bells ringing as he passed through the body scanner.







Once inside the duty-free area, M was mesmerized by the array of expensive goodies all beckoning us to shop until you drop. Luckily for me, M had set his sights on filming the whole luxury bazaar which was preferable to my reaching into the depths of my deep pockets.

Taking off and landing routines were all filmed by M together with the pride of the airport limousine collection, a Tesla car. Clearly Hong Kong is leading the way with electric vehicles fast becoming the only mode of road transport. Our arrival at the Island Shangri-La hotel compelled M into a renewed frenzy of more photo and video shoots which also included the luxurious Executive Suite. The complimentary bottle of champagne in our lounge naturally dictated a solo shot.

The first full day involved our taking the tram to the Peak which revealed breathtaking views of the city below. We then took coffee whilst M scampered off for further and plentiful photo opportunities. The evening saw us taking in forty five minutes of spectacular lights, laser and music which lit up both the harbor and the city’s skyscrapers. I spied Fortnum and Mason and wondered momentarily how it might compare with its equivalent in London. Two hundred yards further on stood the ubiquitous Starbucks. Back to reality!

Next day we took a glass-bottom gondola, high above the hills and trees, to see the enormous Tian Buddha. I wisely stayed in the village sipping coffee, leaving M to make the 20 minutes trek to the Buddha site itself. He was back after an hour, totally exhausted. Later that day, we took a taxi to the old Central Police Compound, a complex now totally transformed to conserve and revitalize local history.

Our last day was dominated by the looming return journey. On arrival at the airport, we discovered there was a one hour flight delay which obviously led to a visit to the duty free zone where M bought chocolates for his mother and a bottle of cologne for himself. A bottle of Polo fragrance for me to give to the third party back home.

I have known both my housemates for more than 20 years, although M came to live with us just three months ago and has a regular job. He regularly introduces himself as boyfriend number 2, with no opprobrium, whilst I seek to appear insouciant if inwardly embarrassed. However, I will temporarily assign self-condemnation to the back burner with a trip next month to Beijing. Of course, my travelling companion then will be boyfriend number one.





































