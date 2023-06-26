Mysterious brown sea water and foul odor alarms Najomtien residents

Pattaya, Thailand – Najomtien Village No. 8 residents grew increasingly concerned as the seawater along their coastline turned an unsettling brown color and emanated a foul smell on June 24.

The waters opposite Soi Najomtien 52 were particularly affected. The once pristine seawater was transformed into a murky brown hue, accompanied by an overpowering odor. Foam-covered waves crash upon the shore, and a distressing number of dead fish washed up onto the beach. The cause behind this occurrence remains unknown, but its impact on the local community is becoming increasingly evident, with reports of eye and nasal irritation among residents.







Preliminary investigations have focused on the nearby canal, which appears to have a normal flow, suggesting that the issue originates from the sea itself. In response, Miss Tuenjit Sapna the Najomtien village head urgently requested assistance from relevant authorities to address the concerns of the residents living near the affected coastline.







Recognizing the potential risks associated with the contaminated seawater, hotel operators in the affected area took precautions to safeguard their customers and tourists. Notices were issued, advising visitors to refrain from swimming in the sea, while awaiting further examination by the relevant authorities.

Tuenjit also advised small-scale fishermen to temporarily suspend their activities until the situation is thoroughly assessed. She said that with the frequency of such incidents on the rise, sustaining livelihoods in the area becomes a significant challenge for the community.

















