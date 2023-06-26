Pattaya Festival energizes tourism, showcasing vibrant cultural extravaganza

Pattaya, Thailand – Our vibrant beach resort city came alive last weekend as the Pattaya Festival took center stage, showcasing a dynamic blend of entertainment, food, and culture. Organized by the Pattaya Municipality in partnership with the private sector, the festival aimed to invigorate tourism and contribute to the local community’s economic growth.

Kicking off on June 23 at 3 p.m. at Pattaya Beach, the festival treated visitors to an array of delectable dishes from renowned food vendors, satisfying their taste buds with popular flavors. Sports enthusiasts witnessed exciting beach volleyball and beach tennis demonstrations, showcasing the athleticism of the participants.







Adding to the festive ambiance, famous Thai artists and DJs captivated the crowd with lively music performances. Celebrity Chef Por-Annop from Master Chef Thailand Celebrity Season 2 delighted the audience with a captivating cooking demonstration, while food stalls from the renowned “Guaranteed Delicious” establishments offered their culinary creations.

The festival’s lineup of concerts was nothing short of impressive. Former Three Two One member Gavin D and rising rap sensation 1MiLL, known for the hit song “Touchdown,” set the stage on fire. Other performances by FIIXD, 19Hunnid, SNB, and DJ T-Double-E added to the vibrant atmosphere, captivating the young and energetic festival-goers.







The highlight of the Pattaya Festival was an extraordinary and colorful parade on June 24 that mesmerized spectators along the picturesque Beach Road. Starting from Terminal 21 in north Pattaya, the parade moved along the beach road, creating a captivating spectacle all the way to Central Pattaya Beach intersection.

To further elevate the festivities, renowned rapper LazyLoxy took the stage, accompanied by SAMBLACK, who’s emotionally engaging rap verses resonated with the audience. The duo SCRUBB, known for their soothing and melodic tunes, added to the lively and enjoyable atmosphere, ensuring everyone had an unforgettable experience.



The Pattaya Festival successfully blended entertainment, gastronomy, and cultural experiences, showcasing the city’s rich diversity and fostering a sense of community. The event not only promoted tourism but also generated income for local businesses, contributing to the overall development of Pattaya.









































