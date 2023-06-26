Foreigner injured in Pattaya motorbike accident, baht-bus driver flees scene

Pattaya, Thailand – In the early hours of June 25, a motorcycle accident in front of the Hard Rock Hotel on Pattaya Central Beach Road, left a foreigner lying on the ground with a head injury.

A rescue team arrived and immediately administered first aid before transporting him to the hospital. The injured foreign biker showed signs of possible alcohol intoxication.







Eyewitness Ms. Prinya Kamphaengphet said that she saw the motorcycle collide with a baht-bus, sending the bike and its rider crashing onto the road. Prinya shot a video clip of the incident as the injured person lay on the road. The baht-bus driver stopped to briefly inspect the rear of his vehicle before fleeing the scene without providing assistance to the injured person.







Miss Prinya promptly contacted the authorities for immediate help. Responding police officers documented the evidence by taking photographs and initiated a review of nearby CCTV footage, to determine the exact cause of the accident, to initiate an investigation.

















