Metal grate theft prompts community vigilance in east Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Bo Win Sub-district authorities have issued a public plea for assistance following the theft of two metal grates from a road drainage system at the exit of the Bo Win Government Housing Estate.

Surveillance footage captured two men on a motorcycle approaching the location, lifting the grates, and swiftly fleeing the scene. Deputy Mayor Banphot Udomsak emphasized the urgency of community collaboration to ensure road safety and promptly replaced the stolen grates.







He urged residents to report any suspicious activity and assured cooperation with local authorities to investigate the theft. Banphot stressed, “We are calling on the public to stay vigilant and help protect public property.”































