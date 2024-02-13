Multitudes celebrate Chinese New Year on Koh Larn Island

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the vibrant festivities of Chinese New Year illuminated the skies, so too did the turquoise waters of Koh Larn Island beckon travellers for an unforgettable holiday retreat. From February 10 to 11, this tropical paradise witnessed a surge of visitors seeking solace in its flourished sandy beaches, with Haad Ta Waen standing out as a must-visit hotspot.

Renowned for its pristine shores and a plethora of sea-centric activities, Haad Ta Waen offers a playground for adventure seekers and relaxation enthusiasts alike. From exhilarating jet-skiing and diving expeditions to tranquil snorkelling sessions and paddle-boarding escapades, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. On land, nature lovers can partake in scenic treks, sunbathe to their heart’s content, and savour delectable seafood cuisines that tantalize the taste buds.







For foreign tourists revelling in the festive spirit, the accessibility of Koh Larn Island via affordable passenger boats from Bali Hai Pier on the Pattaya coast served as a gateway to paradise. Those yearning for a more personalized experience can opt for speedboat rentals, ensuring a tailor-made adventure at sea.

As the scorching hot season looms closer, sunscreen emerged as an indispensable companion for island explorers. With tourism reaching its peak during March and April, coinciding with the Thai school holiday and the lively Songkran Festival, securing accommodation in advance is paramount, as availability is expected to dwindle amidst the influx of eager travellers.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), offered her insights into this year’s Chinese New Year celebrations, predicting a 29% surge in overall tourism revenue compared to the previous year, totalling a staggering 34.39 billion Baht. International tourists are poised to play a pivotal role, with an estimated 36% increase in revenue, reaching 28.39 billion Baht and a projected rise in arrivals by 34% to 995,000 visitors.

For domestic tourists, particularly those of Chinese descent, a flurry of around 2 million trips is expected during this period, marking a notable 10% upswing. With domestic tourism revenue anticipated to soar to 6 billion Baht, reflecting a 6% increase from the preceding year, Koh Larn Island emerged as the quintessential destination for Chinese New Year escapades, offering an idyllic blend of sun, sea, and celebration.































