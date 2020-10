A mudslide blocked the road at the foot of Khao Sam Muk hill in Bangsaen Beach, closing the road for several hours Monday.







Rocks and mud loosened by the weekend’s heavy rain slid across the roadway in Saensuk Subdistrict. Work crews used bulldozers to clear the roadway.Workers also shored up the roadside to prevent a reoccurrence

Crew foreman Wichien Panpinit warned motorists to be aware of possible rockslides during rainy season.