TAT launches ‘Expat Travel Bonus, The Healthy Journey’ promotional campaign

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is launching a new ‘Expat Travel Bonus, the Healthy Journey’ promotional campaign, with a special fair to be held during 10-11 October, 2020, from 10.00 – 22.00 Hrs. at Eden 1, Central Department Store at Central World, Bangkok.







TAT Governor, Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, said, “Leveraging the success of the “Amazing Thailand, the Healthy Journey,” this two-day fair is to encourage the expat community in Thailand to take advantage of the country’s plethora of health and wellness products and services at special prices.

Bringing in 53 tourism-related operators, the fair offers special deals and privileges, especially for expats in Thailand. They include promotions for spa treatments and massages starting from 199 Baht, or up to 65% discount.









Domestic air ticket promotions start from 490 Baht – and if booking is made during the fair, get a free 15 kg baggage allowance.

Several hospitals are offering special health checkup packages.

Five-star accommodation packages are also available at the fair.

The fair also conducts DIY workshops for aromatherapy scents and a crash course on office syndrome relief massage.

The first 1,800 expats who register their participation to the fair in advance will receive a 120-Baht BTS one-day pass.







For every 3,000 Baht spent, get a chance to win gift vouchers, including a Divana Sensory Aromatic Massage voucher worth 1,950 Baht, Take Me Tour’s discount card worth 1,111 Baht, and Healthland’s foot massage voucher worth 420 Baht.











