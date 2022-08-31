Movies playing for ghosts at Chonburi cemetery

The ghosts of unidentified Chonburi accident victims get to watch movies for a month thanks to a superstitious Singaporean and his Thai partners.

Yodsak Suriyajantrathong, owner of Suriya Movie, said the unidentified Singaporean and the local Rattanachai family hired him to screen movies at the Trikunnatham Foundation cemetery in Muang District every year for 30 days. This is the 5th consecutive year that the family has shown movies at the cemetery saying the ritual has brought them luck and good fortune.







The movies are played for 15 days before and after the Hungry Ghost Festival, the time when, according to Chinese belief, ghosts and spirits, including those of deceased ancestors, come out from the netherworld.

The cemetery houses nearly 5,000 bodies of unidentified or unclaimed people, whose spirts are restless, the movie sponsors believe. They believe the ghosts actually watch the movies, keeping them from doing evil.









































