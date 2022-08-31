Pattaya City revives mobile health services to the communities

Pattaya will role its mobile medical lab to Nong Or Temple Sept. 6 as the city revives its public-health outreach services.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet was on hand Aug. 30 as the mobile unit made its first call at Chaimongkol Temple in South Pattaya.

The outreach offered on-site blood tests, blood pressure checks, flu shots, x-rays, and ultrasound scans. People could also make appointments at Pattaya City Hospital for colonoscopies and physical therapy sessions.







The health fair also offered holistic services, such as herbal foot baths, visual acuity tests and free prescription eyeglasses. People also could sign up for stop-smoking courses and get information on Thailand’s universal healthcare insurance scheme.

Even pet sterilizations and rabies shots were available and people could also browse employment-opportunity ads.









































