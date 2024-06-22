Motorcyclists killed by unfinished road drain covers in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Nong Pla Lai in east Pattaya have raised alarm over elevated drain covers left incomplete by a contractor preparing for asphalt concrete paving. Installed months ago, these covers have become a source of significant inconvenience and safety hazards for locals.

The raised edges of the drain covers have been linked to several accidents involving motorcyclists, tragically resulting in two fatalities. Additionally, the protruding covers have caused damage to car tires, exacerbating safety risks on the roads. Compounding the issue, heavy rainfall has led to road overflow and flooding in nearby homes.

Mayor Pinyo Homklan of Nong Pla Lai Municipality recently inspected the site at the intersection of Highway No. 36, encompassing villages 4, 5, and 6 in Nong Pla Lai Sub-District, East Pattaya. He emphasized the municipality’s proactive approach in addressing the concerns, highlighting formal communications sent to the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO), the project overseer. The municipality urged prompt action from the contractor to rectify the situation and alleviate residents’ hardships.







While the PAO has assured cooperation and outlined plans for the contractor to resume work by early June 2024, there has been no visible progress to date. Mayor Pinyo underscored the urgency of completing the project, stressing its critical importance for the affected villages. The municipality intends to escalate efforts to engage directly with the contractor to expedite the asphalt paving process, ensuring safe and convenient travel for the community.

The road improvement project, managed by the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, includes enhancing asphalt concrete roads and installing reinforced concrete drains with inspection chambers along the road passing through villages 4, 5, and 6 in Nong Pla Lai. Spanning two sections totaling 3,134 meters in length, with a budget of 18,250,000 Baht, the project began on October 30, 2023, and is contracted to T.R.Y. Enterprise Co., Ltd. It is scheduled for completion by August 25, 2024, adhering strictly to Nong Pla Lai Municipality’s design specifications.





































