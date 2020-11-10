Hungry driver puts noodles ahead of caution near Pattaya

A Rayong college student was seriously hurt when his motorbike was cut off by an anxious driver hungry for noodles.

Nantakan Padihed, a second-year student at Thai-Austrian Technical College, suffered injuries to his leg, face and head in the Nov. 8 crash on the Khao Chee Chan access road in Sattahip.







He was transported to Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center.

Kanphuchid Thanaapinon, driver of a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, said he saw Nantakan coming when he turned into the parking lot of a noodle restaurant but figured he had enough time. He was wrong. The student crashed into the side of the SUV after not being given enough time to stop.

Kanphuchid was taken to Najomtien Police Station for possible charges of reckless driving.











