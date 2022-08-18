Motorcycle taxi driver saves pregnant teen from suicide

A Sriracha motorcycle-taxi driver saved a pregnant teenager dumped on the roadside by her boyfriend from committing suicide.

Noppadol Patsamorn, 60, grabbed the wrist of 18-year-old “Ked” after she took off her shoes and climbed atop the railing of the Ao Udom overpass in Tung Kala Aug. 16. He pulled her down, consoled the woman and called paramedics.







Incredibly distraught, Ked cried continuously in the ambulance before being taken to Laem Chabang Hospital due to serious vaginal bleeding.

Noppadol told Laem Chabang police that he saw the girl walking up the overpass in traffic, oblivious to the traffic speeding around her. He quickly drove up and blocked cars from hitting her while talking the girl down.







Rescue volunteer Nared Boonchu said Ked told her that her boyfriend had tricked her into coming to Sriracha from Chaiyaphum and gotten her pregnant. Upon getting the news, the boyfriend forced her to abort the child by taking oral medication.

She started bleeding badly and, instead of taking her to the hospital, the boyfriend dumped her outside Kasetsart University’s Sriracha campus and took all her money, saying he’d be back after running an errand.



Ked told Nared she is an orphan with no immediate family and felt she had no other option than to kill herself.

Police contacted the boyfriend’s family, but they refused to care for the girl. Authorities finally were able to locate a cousin who Ked will stay with.

































