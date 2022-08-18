Bangkok checks entertainment venues on Khao San Road to ensure tourist safety

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is stepping up safety checks at entertainment venues on Khao San Road to ensure tourist safety.

At least 19 people perished in a fire that overtook the Mountain B pub in Chon Buri’s Sattahip area earlier this month, prompting heightened public awareness of safety standards at these establishments.







Bangkok’s vice-governor, Tavida Kamolvej, told the media that the inspections were part of a wider effort to maintain safety standards at the city’s venues.

According to Tavida, the BMA has ordered the closure of a restaurant and pub on Khao San Road until its structural safety can be improved. Eleven others have also been suspended for failing to fulfill cleanliness standards.







The BMA has mandated that all entertainment venues be outfitted with multiple emergency exits and ensure that none of them are blocked.

Tavida noted that each district office is presently conducting weekly safety inspections in response to an order issued on June 20 by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt for the city to guarantee that proper safety requirements are met at every site. (NNT)







































