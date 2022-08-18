Pattaya canal cleaned, pumps checked for flood control

Pattaya again will dredge the South Pattaya canal and check six pumps around the city to prevent flooding.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet told deputies to continue to keep canals clear and pumps working as flooding not only is a chronic problem, but one of the things his political group was most criticized for during his election campaign.







The canal will be scraped out at the front of the sewage treatment plant. Meanwhile, pumps at Beach Road, sewage plant, South Road, Thepprasit Soi 9, Dongtan police box and Soi Chaiyapruek police box will be checked and serviced if necessary.































