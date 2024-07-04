Koh Larn Island’s green energy project stalls, shifts focus to tourism

EDITORIAL

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City’s ambitious green energy project on Nom Sao Hill near Samae Beach, Koh Larn Island, was initially a beacon of innovation. Contracted to Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi, the project was designed to generate wind and solar power, providing crucial electricity for wastewater treatment and beach lighting. With a budget of 95 million baht, the plan promised to usher in a new era of clean energy for Thailand.

Yet, despite the lofty goals and the initial excitement surrounding Thailand’s first clean energy project, the reality has been disappointing. Although the first phase of construction concluded in 2010, the wind turbines have consistently failed to generate sufficient electricity. Experts highlight that substantial maintenance is required, but instead of addressing these needs, Pattaya City has shifted the site’s purpose to a tourist attraction.







The project’s decline began with the change in administration from former Mayor Nirun Wattanasartsathorn, who championed the initiative, to Mayor Ittipol Khunplome. Responsibility for the project was handed over to the Koh Larn Sub-district, leading to neglect and deterioration of the wind turbines. This administrative shift underscores a critical issue in public projects: the lack of continuity and commitment can derail even the most promising initiatives.

The failure to maintain and operate the wind farm as intended raises serious questions about accountability and governance. Complaints of budgetary misuse led to investigations by the Budget Bureau and the National Anti-Corruption Commission. Despite these efforts, the courts have dismissed the cases against former project administrators, leaving a cloud of unresolved issues.

However, recent developments suggest a new direction. Pattaya City has instructed the Koh Larn Sub-district to study and redesign the wind farm. The new plan aims to repurpose the turbines as a tourist attraction rather than a power source. This pivot reflects a pragmatic approach to salvaging value from the site. Leasing the Sting Ray Building to private investors under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for tourism or other uses also demonstrates an attempt to breathe new life into the project.

While these efforts may provide economic benefits and attract visitors, they fall short of the original vision of sustainable, clean energy. The decision to refurbish the solar panel system is a step in the right direction, but it remains to be seen whether it will live up to its potential.

Pattaya City’s green energy project serves as a cautionary tale about the challenges of pioneering initiatives. Vision and planning are crucial, but without sustained commitment and proper management, even the most innovative projects can falter. As Pattaya moves forward with its new plans, it is imperative that lessons are learned from past mistakes to ensure that future endeavours can achieve their intended impact.





































