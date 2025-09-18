Motorcycle rider dies in collision with taxi on Pattaya-Rayong Highway

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic accident occurred on Highway 36 (Pattaya–Rayong), at the U-turn near Ban Noen Kamnan, Nong Plalai subdistrict at around 1:00 a.m. on 16 September. A motorcycle collided with a taxi, leaving the rider critically injured.

Police Capt. Janda Dermphan, deputy investigation officer of Banglamung Police Station, along with rescue teams from Sawang Boriboon, rushed to the scene.







Authorities found debris scattered across the road. The taxi, a green-yellow Toyota sedan, sustained damage to the left rear wheel and body. Nearby, a white Honda Click-i motorcycle was badly damaged.

The rider, later identified as Anuchit Wantho, 39, who worked at the local post office, was found unconscious with severe injuries. Rescue teams attempted CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife arrived shortly afterward, collapsing in grief upon seeing her husband.



The taxi driver reported that he was making a U-turn when the motorcycle approached at high speed. Despite attempting to brake and swerve, the collision occurred, hitting the taxi’s left rear wheel.

Police secured evidence from the scene, including CCTV footage clearly showing the moment of impact. The taxi driver has been taken in for questioning as authorities proceed with legal action.



































