Young Pattaya man alleges Highway Police extorted over 30,000 baht

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 21-year-old cannabis vendor from Walking Street, Khemudom “Bum” Fafueangwitayakul, filed a complaint with Banglamung Police on September 17, alleging that several highway police officers extorted him late at night on Motorway 7, heading toward Bangkok.







According to Khemudom, around 2:20 a.m., 4–5 officers called him to a roadside checkpoint, then led him to a secluded spot. During the encounter, officers reportedly handcuffed him, struck him on the head with a flashlight, and inspected his belongings, finding cannabis-related images and equipment on his phone. They allegedly demanded a “release fee,” initially asking for 100,000 baht, negotiating down to 50,000 baht, and finally seizing all the cash he had on hand, totaling 31,350 baht. His cannabis paraphernalia was also taken without being recorded as evidence.

The young man claims he can clearly identify the officers involved and even recorded the registration numbers of the police vehicles. Police confirmed they received the complaint and are investigating the case.



The incident has prompted widespread public criticism. Citizens commenting on social media expressed outrage: “It’s terrible, people live in fear every day as if criminals themselves,” wrote one. Another added, “This profession needs reform. If it continues, these problems will never end.”

This case highlights ongoing concerns about law enforcement practices on Thailand’s highways and raises questions about accountability and the treatment of citizens during roadside inspections.



































