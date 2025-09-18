Pattaya bars fear new alcohol law could hurt tourism revenue

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s nightlife operators are raising concerns over a newly announced alcohol control law, warning that it could negatively affect tourism and local businesses.

The Department of Provincial Administration recently issued a reminder regarding the Alcohol Control Act (No. 2) B.E. 2568, which prohibits consumption and sale of alcoholic beverages during restricted hours. Violations may result in fines of up to 10,000 baht. The law will officially take effect on 8 November 2025, 60 days after publication in the Royal Gazette.







According to Section 32 of the law, patrons may not remain drinking in commercial establishments beyond the designated hours, even if they have already settled their bills. The prohibited hours are 00:00–11:00 and 14:00–17:00. Offenders face administrative penalties under Section 37/1.

Rumpueng ‘Lisa’ Hamilton, President of the Pattaya Nightlife Business Association, said many operators remain confused about the new rules. “Pattaya is a tourist city, and most revenue comes from bars and entertainment venues. Foreign tourists lingering in bars after hours—whether waiting for rain to stop or for a ride—could inadvertently violate the law, creating confusion and damaging the city’s tourism image,” she said.



Hamilton also noted that the city’s entertainment industry is experiencing one of its worst years in two decades, with many venues already struggling to attract customers. She urged the government to focus on economic stimulus measures and attracting international tourists rather than issuing regulations that could worsen the situation.

Operators hope that authorities will implement supporting measures to ensure that the new law does not become an obstacle to Pattaya’s tourism recovery or Thailand’s broader economic rebound.



































