PATTAYA, Thailand – A group of 4-5 young men on motorcycles attacked a mobile LED advertising truck on the night of September 23, causing damage valued at 100,000 baht. Armed with metal rods, the attackers smashed the truck’s LED display, in what is believed to be an act of business rivalry or frustration over the screen’s brightness.







Mr Sihad, a 24-year-old Turkish entrepreneur and owner of the advertising company, said his truck had been hired by go-go bars in Pattaya to promote recruitment for female staff. “I believe this attack was motivated by competition in the entertainment business. These businesses may have lost staff to the venues we were advertising for,” he commented.

This is not the first time Mr Sihad’s truck has been targeted. A previous incident caused minor damage, but this latest attack was far more serious. “There were masked individuals on unlicensed motorcycles using metal rods to deliberately smash the LED display,” he explained.

While some suggest the truck’s brightness may have irritated drivers, Mr Sihad dismissed the idea, noting Pattaya’s well-known nightlife and bright lights. He suspects sabotage by rival businesses.

Calling the act “barbaric,” Mr Sihad voiced concerns for his employees’ safety and urged authorities to take swift action. “If the perpetrators aren’t caught, it could impact the local economy and sense of security.” Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify those responsible.





































