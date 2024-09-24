‘Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race’ – The Sexiest Beach Run in Thailand Nov 2

Get ready for the most exciting and sexiest run in Thailand—the Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2024—on November 2. This event will light up Pattaya Beach like never before!

Join the fun-filled Night Run alongside Miss Grand Thailand 2024, with a lively concert by Jazz Spooknik Papiyong Kukook and appearances from over 100 sexy KOLs and influencers.



Date: Saturday, November 2

Distance: 5 km

Location: Pattaya Beach, in front of Central Pattaya Mall

Don’t miss out! Register today:

For Thai participants: race.thai.run/bikinirun2024

For international participants: worldsmarathons.com/pattaya-bikini-run

It’s time to run and have an unforgettable night on the beach!







































































