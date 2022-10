The new owner of a used motorbike escaped injury when the bike went up in flames in Pattaya.

Panya Phommanote, 50, dumped the Yamaha Street 400 on Beach Road Oct. 8 after its engine overheated and burst into flames.







Panya said he bought the used bike less than a month ago from an owner who claimed that it was in perfect working order.

A nearby security guard put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher.