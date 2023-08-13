Mother’s Day commemorated at Human Help Network Pattaya

Pattaya, Thailand – Members and children of the Human Help Network Foundation (HHN) for Thai Children came together at the Child Protection and Development Center (CPDC) in Huay Yai District to commemorate National Mother’s Day on Aug 12, and pay homage to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit on her 91st birthday.







Led by the President of the HHN Foundation, Sorasit Sunthornked, the event unfolded in an atmosphere of cultural richness and deep significance. Kicking off with the melodious strains of a traditional music ensemble, the ambiance was set for an occasion that would resonate with respect and meaning.

Children presented fragrant garlands of jasmine flowers, symbols of sincere respect and gratitude to Sorasit Sunthornked, Dep. Samphan Akrapongpanich and Executive Director, Ratchada Chomjinda and other elders.

Adding a touch of artistic brilliance, the children from the center showcased their talents, bringing the beauty of Thai culture to the forefront. Captivating the audience, the children performed two enthralling pieces: ‘Fon Khan Dok’, a traditional dance adorned with flower garlands, and a rendition of the Thai song ‘Rak Khue Fan Pai’, a dance that beautifully captured the warmth of Thai youth’s affection.





In his heartfelt address, Sorasit Sunthornked extended his profound gratitude to the staff, teachers, officials and the children of the orphanage, underscoring the significance of their collective presence. He highlighted that the event aimed not only to honor the Queen Mother but also to foster unity, goodwill, and the preservation of Thai cultural heritage.







He further elaborated that this gathering carried unique weight due to the special occasion of Her Majesty’s 91st birthday anniversary. This milestone underscored her lifelong commitment to philanthropic endeavors and her pivotal role in nurturing the well-being of the Thai populace. The event stood as a living testament to the enduring harmony and progress that Her Majesty’s benevolent actions have ushered into the nation and the hearts of its people throughout the years.



















