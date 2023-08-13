Rotary Dolphin Pattaya International donates wheelchairs and essentials to Trat community

Pattaya, Thailand – Demonstrating a heartwarming blend of compassion and community spirit on the occasion of National Mother’s Day, the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International, led by the club’s president, Nattakarn Laothong, and accompanied by Past President Dr. Margret Deter and Charter President Dr. Otmar Deter, arrived at Trat Hospital on Aug 11, to present 8 wheelchairs and an impressive collection of over 92 sets of survival kits containing essential consumables and everyday essentials, meticulously designed to offer comfort and sustenance to patients and the local community.







Nattakarn, underscored Rotary’s unwavering dedication to fostering a positive impact on society. She emphasized that this annual tradition deeply resonated with the club’s foundational values of advancing social welfare and actively engaging with the community. This gesture poignantly paid tribute to National Mother’s Day, casting a spotlight on the club’s steadfast dedication to cultivating kindness and empathy.





The recipients of this generous contribution were visibly moved by the heartfelt gesture from the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya. The dedicated staff and management of Trat Hospital expressed their heartfelt gratitude for these thoughtful gifts, acknowledging the transformative potential embedded in these donations that can significantly amplify the hospital’s capacity to provide holistic care to their patients.





















