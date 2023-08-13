Pattaya overflows with holidaymakers during Mother’s Day weekend

Pattaya, Thailand – The long-awaited National Mother’s Day weekend spanning three days from August 12-14, with Monday as a compensatory holiday, has been embraced as a time of familial celebration and relaxation. The government and the Bank of Thailand jointly declared it as a public holiday and a banking holiday respectively, setting the stage for a lively tourism scene at Pattaya and Jomtien beaches.







Pattaya and Jomtien beaches witnessed an influx of both domestic and international travelers seeking respite and quality family moments during the extended holiday. With a substantial number of visitors hailing from nearby provinces, Bangkok, and its outskirts, families flocked to the beaches to unwind, savor delectable dining experiences, and partake in a range of engaging activities amidst the backdrop of breathtaking natural beauty.

Local entrepreneurs and beachside rental businesses, including Jet Ski vendors, were brimming with optimism as they aimed to seize the opportunity presented by this prolonged holiday period. Their aspirations were twofold – to generate significant revenue and bolster the local economy while providing tourists with a spectrum of entertainment and recreational options. In their endeavors, these businesses sought to distribute economic advantages across the community.





Ensuring a seamless experience for the throngs of visitors, local authorities collaboratively worked with the Port Authority lifeguards. This collaboration aimed at offering assistance and support, underscoring their commitment to safeguarding the well-being and comfort of travelers throughout their stay.

Recent insights from online travel booking sites, unveiled Pattaya’s reign as the most coveted domestic destination, as Thai families prepared for the National Mother’s Day weekend. The list of popular getaways also featured Hua Hin/Cha-am, Bangkok, Phuket, and Kanchanaburi, indicating that well-established travel hotspots continue to be preferred choices for Thai travelers marking this special occasion.





















