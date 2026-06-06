New sports, entertainment and smart city hub planned for EEC

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee has approved a major public-private partnership (PPP) framework for infrastructure and utility development within the EEC Smart City (EECiti), with an estimated investment value of 72 billion baht and a concession period of 50 years. The decision was announced following a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn at Government House on June 5.

According to EEC Secretary-General Chula Sukmanop, the project will cover 10 major systems, including electricity and clean energy, water supply, water management, waste management, and green public spaces. The development will follow the PPP EEC Track process and is expected to be structured under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model.







Market sounding with private-sector investors will begin shortly, with bidding expected to open in early 2027. Construction of initial pilot areas is targeted to begin in 2028. The committee also endorsed progress on two flagship projects planned for EECiti: an international-standard sports complex and a World Class Entertainment & Leisure Hub. The Sports Authority of Thailand will oversee development of the international sports center, with feasibility studies expected to be completed by August 2026. Meanwhile, the EEC Office is conducting studies for the entertainment and leisure hub, with results expected by November. The projects form part of the broader EECiti development, which aims to create a modern smart city and business center on more than 6,000 rai of prepared land in Chonburi province.



In a separate decision, the committee approved nine additional incentive measures for the 290-billion-baht U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City project. The incentives include tax reductions, lower property registration fees, a proposed EECa Visa program, and free-trade-zone benefits designed to attract investors, businesses, and international residents to the area. Officials said the measures will now be submitted to the Cabinet for approval as Thailand seeks to accelerate investment and development across the Eastern Economic Corridor.

















































