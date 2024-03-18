Padel introduced to Pattaya sports enthusiasts

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Padel Club inaugurated its facility at Mabprachan on March 17, marking a significant milestone for padel sports enthusiasts in the region. The establishment aims to provide a dedicated space for enthusiasts to engage in physical activities, foster social interaction, and promote knowledge exchange among athletes.







Padel, a dynamic racket sport blending elements of tennis, squash, and badminton, is played in pairs and is rapidly gaining popularity worldwide. With origins rooted in Spain, the sport is making waves in Thailand, attracting a growing community of players.







The Pattaya Padel Club features three courts, one of which can accommodate up to four players, providing ample opportunities for both recreational and competitive play. Additionally, the club offers clubhouse facilities accessible daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., enhancing the overall experience for patrons.







To commemorate its grand opening, the club is offering special promotions to entice enthusiasts to join the vibrant padel community. Interested individuals can learn more about these promotions by visiting the Pattaya Padel Club Facebook page.































