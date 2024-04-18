More than 100 people injured by ammonia leak at Pattaya ice factory

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents in east Pattaya were startled and affected by an ammonia leak from an ice factory on the night of April 17. The leak led to residents experiencing various symptoms including eye irritation, nasal irritation, vomiting, and some even lost consciousness. It occurred before midnight when ammonia from the ice factory in east Pattaya, Bang Lamung district leaked out, spreading chemical fumes over an area of more than 1 kilometer. Authorities promptly responded to the scene to control the situation.







Initial reports indicate that 141 residents were affected, with 3 classified as red level, 9 as yellow level, and 129 as green level. Following the incident, the district chief of Bang Lamung, Weekit Manarojkit, stated that officials successfully closed all leaking ammonia valves.

Affected residents were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals in Bang Lamung, Pattaya City, Laem Chabang and Sriracha, with temporary shelters set up nearby for those with less severe symptoms. Subsequently, Chief of the Chonburi Provincial Police Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatkiart Jindakwuansanong, along with factory management and relevant officials, inspected the facility. Firefighters continued to spray water while controlling the ammonia odor. Initial inspections within the ice factory revealed no evidence of explosion.







Factory manager Boonanan Pattanasin stated that after thorough inspection, no signs of explosion or fire were found. However, detailed checks on the ammonia leakage points would be conducted to determine the exact source of the leak. He apologized, explaining that the incident may have occurred due to employees’ oversight in not properly closing the system, leading to the leakage affecting nearby residents. He confirmed that ammonia cannot explode unless ignited, and the incident was indeed a genuine leakage. The factory will take full responsibility and care for all affected individuals.





Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, the Pattaya Rescue Facebook page posted an update stating that the situation at the ice factory had returned to normal, and residents could return to their homes. Chief of the Chonburi Provincial Industry Office Angsumalin Chadsuwanwari ordered the temporary closure of the factory for maintenance and repairs.







Preliminary investigations suggest that the leak may have originated from a damaged pipe within the ice production system, necessitating further detailed examination. If the corrective measures meet safety standards, operations will be allowed to resume. To prevent similar incidents in the future, comprehensive inspections and reports will be conducted, including the use of ammonia and refrigerants in factories, to prevent recurrence. According to the Department of Industrial Works, Thailand currently has 1,865 ice factories operating under the Factory Act of 1992. (TNA)













































