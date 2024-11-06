Concrete truck overturns on Sukhumvit Road, leading to major traffic disruptions in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A concrete truck overturned on Sukhumvit Road, Pattaya, on November 5, causing significant traffic congestion for several kilometers. The accident occurred on the inbound side toward Chonburi, disrupting the flow of vehicles as only one lane remained accessible for passage.









Emergency services, including the Pattaya City Rescue team, responded promptly to the incident after receiving reports. They found the medium-sized Isuzu truck, registered in Kamphaeng Phet, lying across the road, with cement debris scattered extensively. The driver, Damrong Promrat, sustained injuries and was promptly transported to a local hospital for medical care.











Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. So far, no witnesses have come forward, but police are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to piece together the events leading up to the crash. Traffic police were on-site to facilitate traffic flow and manage the situation until normal conditions were restored.





































