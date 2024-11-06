Concrete truck overturns on Sukhumvit Road, leading to major traffic disruptions in Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
An overturned concrete truck on Sukhumvit Road has caused severe traffic delays, with vehicles struggling to pass through just one lane.

PATTAYA, ThailandA concrete truck overturned on Sukhumvit Road, Pattaya, on November 5, causing significant traffic congestion for several kilometers. The accident occurred on the inbound side toward Chonburi, disrupting the flow of vehicles as only one lane remained accessible for passage.




Emergency services, including the Pattaya City Rescue team, responded promptly to the incident after receiving reports. They found the medium-sized Isuzu truck, registered in Kamphaeng Phet, lying across the road, with cement debris scattered extensively. The driver, Damrong Promrat, sustained injuries and was promptly transported to a local hospital for medical care.

Emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene to assist the injured driver, who has been taken to the hospital for treatment after the accident.



Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the cause of the truck overturning, as traffic police work to restore normal conditions on the busy road.

Traffic police were on-site to facilitate traffic flow and manage the situation until normal conditions were restored.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. So far, no witnesses have come forward, but police are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to piece together the events leading up to the crash. Traffic police were on-site to facilitate traffic flow and manage the situation until normal conditions were restored.
















