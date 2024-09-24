‘Moo Deng Fever’ sweeps Khao Kheow Zoo, breaking records of ticket sales in just two months

SRIRACHA, Thailand – Moo Deng, the adorable pygmy hippo and new celebrity of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, has become a sensation, breaking every record in sight. In just two months, Moo Deng has attracted a historic number of visitors, pushing ticket sales to an all-time high.

On September 24, reporters visited the hippopotamus exhibit at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Sriracha, Chonburi. Despite it being a weekday, both local and international tourists flooded the zoo with one goal in mind—to catch a glimpse of Moo Deng, the hippo that has reignited tourist interest in the zoo, leading to unprecedented attendance figures.



Since the zoo first opened its doors on June 1, 1978, no other animal has captivated the public’s attention like Moo Deng. From September 1 to 23 alone, weekday attendance skyrocketed to 4,000–5,000 visitors daily, compared to less than 1,000 before Moo Deng’s arrival. On weekends, numbers surged from 2,000–3,000 visitors to over 10,000. Ticket sales, including both daily and annual passes, have increased by more than 15%, with annual attendance expected to exceed 1 million visitors.







The “Moo Deng Fever” has also attracted a growing number of international tourists, especially from countries in Asia like Japan, China, and South Korea. To meet the demand, the zoo has installed 24-hour live cameras in the hippo exhibit, allowing fans to watch Moo Deng around the clock. This has only added to the hippo’s viral fame, as photos and videos of the charming little hippo continue to circulate widely online, winning hearts worldwide.

Moo Deng has become a viral superstar, with fans flocking to the zoo in droves. At this point, it’s hard to find anyone who doesn’t know about “Moo Deng,” the beloved pygmy hippo and new celebrity of Khao Kheow Open Zoo.







































